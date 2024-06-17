Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases $49,922.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell bought 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $21.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $461.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.78. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $122.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Midland States Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

