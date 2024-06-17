Michelle M. Plummer Sells 3,154 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

