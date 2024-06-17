Michael C. Lunsford Sells 1,295 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Funko Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

