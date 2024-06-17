Michael C. Lunsford Sells 1,295 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Funko Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
