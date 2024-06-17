Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MXE opened at $9.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Equity & Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

