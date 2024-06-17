Metals One (LON:MET1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 562422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Metals One
In related news, insider Alastair Clayton purchased 500,000 shares of Metals One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,366.99). Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
About Metals One
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
