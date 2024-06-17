Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.00

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.00 and last traded at $211.73, with a volume of 609707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,587,000 after buying an additional 235,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

