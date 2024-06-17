Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

GATE stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 91,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 100,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

