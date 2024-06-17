Manta Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $380.85 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Manta Network has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market cap of $380.85 million and approximately $45.35 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.25053627 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $22,896,691.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

