Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LSTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
