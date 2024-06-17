LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in LifeVantage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 61,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,829. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.87.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

