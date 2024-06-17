Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 98,858 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,055,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,165,093.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGF-B opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

