Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 275,245 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,631,954 shares in the company, valued at $69,141,951.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

Shares of NYSE:LGF-B opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

