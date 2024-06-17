Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.42. 18,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 122,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market cap of $535.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

