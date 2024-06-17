Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,374. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.