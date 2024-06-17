Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after buying an additional 1,303,499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,450,000 after acquiring an additional 694,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,846,000 after buying an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after buying an additional 322,362 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,374. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.