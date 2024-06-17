Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,204. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
