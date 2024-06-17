Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 1.37% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 74,433 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

