Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.95. 3,414,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

