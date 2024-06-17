Leo Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $909,575,000 after acquiring an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.27. 2,409,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day moving average is $212.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

