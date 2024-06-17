Leo Wealth LLC Takes $380,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,225,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in RTX by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

