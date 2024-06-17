Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 29,362 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Leo Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after buying an additional 979,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

