Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $135.44. 937,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

