Leo Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,017.49. The company had a trading volume of 350,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $841.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

