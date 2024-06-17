Leo Wealth LLC Invests $348,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.22. 2,454,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.