Leo Wealth LLC Invests $348,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.22. 2,454,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,481. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

