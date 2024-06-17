Leo Wealth LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.18.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

