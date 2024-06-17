Leo Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 201,602 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Leo Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JMBS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $44.81. 204,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,651. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

