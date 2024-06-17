Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.89. 146,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,662. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.