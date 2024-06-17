Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,013,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,051.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 166,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

