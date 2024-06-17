Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 31,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

