Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 88,440 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 0.7% of Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leo Wealth LLC owned 1.52% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $390.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.