Leo Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 46,569 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. 18,188,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,446,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

