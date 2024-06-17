Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of -0.68.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

