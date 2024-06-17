KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOSÉ Price Performance
Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $20.74.
About KOSÉ
