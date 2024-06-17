KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOSÉ Price Performance

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

