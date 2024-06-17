KickToken Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $0.09 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.85 or 0.99973948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012789 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00089433 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01891557 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.