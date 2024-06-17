KeyCorp Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $707.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $705.00 to $707.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $632.06.

NFLX stock opened at $669.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.67. The stock has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $675.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,642 shares of company stock valued at $38,691,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

