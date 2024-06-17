Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Key Tronic stock remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Friday. 13,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a PE ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

