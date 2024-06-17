Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $106,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific makes up about 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 6.01% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KEQU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

