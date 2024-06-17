Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 12,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total transaction of C$167,400.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,900 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$104,675.00.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.85, for a total transaction of C$128,500.00.
- On Monday, May 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total transaction of C$60,750.00.
- On Monday, April 29th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:CMG traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$12.82. 113,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.28.
View Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.