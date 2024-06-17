KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.84

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 252661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.
