Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 153,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

