Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum
Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 153,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
