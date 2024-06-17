JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.04

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 89705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,002.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,369,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,240,000 after purchasing an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

