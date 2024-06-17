JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,924,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 834% from the previous session’s volume of 206,102 shares.The stock last traded at $45.35 and had previously closed at $45.38.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 110,765 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,125,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

