Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.25) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.28) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 291.80 ($3.72).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 224.96 ($2.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51. The company has a market cap of £13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,210.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.30).

In other news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,210.87). In related news, insider António Simões sold 81,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total value of £201,202.40 ($256,210.87). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 7,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £20,024.78 ($25,499.53). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050 and have sold 324,303 shares worth $79,322,614. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

