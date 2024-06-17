Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 76968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.