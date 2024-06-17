ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 1,795,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

