iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 5,562.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,696 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 58.88% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $223,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. 17,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,061. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

