iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $131.78

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.78 and last traded at $133.47, with a volume of 214970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.29.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,870,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.