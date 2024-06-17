iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,753,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,364 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $110.28.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
