iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,753,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,364 shares.The stock last traded at $110.29 and had previously closed at $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

