iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.13

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.13 and last traded at $253.86, with a volume of 1694989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

