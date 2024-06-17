iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.13

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $254.13 and last traded at $253.86, with a volume of 1694989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
