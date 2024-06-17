iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.89

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.89 and last traded at $197.33, with a volume of 552933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.68.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

