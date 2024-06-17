iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.10

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.03, with a volume of 280692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.54.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

